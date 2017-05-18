SeaWorld announces new Sesame Street land coming to Orlando

click to enlarge
If your kids ask how to get to Sesame Street, the answer will soon be SeaWorld Orlando.
Today, the theme park announced
that it will overhaul the Shamu Happy Harbor play area into a new permanent Sesame Street land, which is planned for fall 2022.
SeaWorld and Sesame Place, the nonprofit behind Sesame Street
, have had a 37-year partnership, and this will be the second Sesame Street land operated by the two companies. The other is located in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.
"We know that the magic of theme parks gives families a unique and powerful way to experience and delight in the Sesame Street characters,” said Jeffrey D. Dunn, chief executive officer of Sesame Workshop. "Building more Sesame Place theme parks will enable us to connect with even more families and provide funding that supports our nonprofit mission."
SeaWorld also announced today that another Sesame Street theme park will be developed by 2021 in a yet-to-be-determined location.