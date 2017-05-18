The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 18, 2017

The Gist

SeaWorld announces new Sesame Street land coming to Orlando

Posted By on Thu, May 18, 2017 at 10:28 AM

click to enlarge dagwmxavwaayw83.jpg

If your kids ask how to get to Sesame Street, the answer will soon be SeaWorld Orlando.

Today, the theme park announced that it will overhaul the Shamu Happy Harbor play area into a new permanent Sesame Street land, which is planned for fall 2022.

SeaWorld and Sesame Place, the nonprofit behind Sesame Street, have had a 37-year partnership, and this will be the second Sesame Street land operated by the two companies. The other is located in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

"We know that the magic of theme parks gives families a unique and powerful way to experience and delight in the Sesame Street characters,” said Jeffrey D. Dunn, chief executive officer of Sesame Workshop. "Building more Sesame Place theme parks will enable us to connect with even more families and provide funding that supports our nonprofit mission."

SeaWorld also announced today that another Sesame Street theme park will be developed by 2021 in a yet-to-be-determined location.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando ranks as second best in U.S. to start a career, says terrible study Read More

  2. It's too damn hot in Florida Read More

  3. Orlando tow truck owner killed over $285 bill Read More

  4. Greyhound dies at Sanford Orlando Kennel Club after eating old meat Read More

  5. Greyhound industry sues Seminole County over dog injury reports Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
College Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation