The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 18, 2017

The Gist

Orlando Fringe 2017 review: 'Caws and Effect'

Posted By on Thu, May 18, 2017 at 1:23 PM

click to enlarge cawsandeffect_450.png
For those of us old enough to remember the days before every classroom had a TV, the overhead transparency projector was the lowliest of media presentation devices, way less cool than the 16-millimeter projector and even lowlier than the filmstrip. Well, now I apologize for anything bad I've thought about overhead projectors in the past, because Mind of a Snail’s Chloe Ziner and Jessica Gabriel have opened my eyes to their potential with this winning fable, which unfolds through ingenious live animation.

Dressed as stylized ravens and squawking instead of speaking, the Vancouver duo dangle hand-painted celluloids, shadow puppets and swirling bowls of water over their pair of projectors with amazing precision, casting moving images that look like they were plucked out of a half-remembered storybook from your childhood. The word-balloon script, which follows a pair of wisecracking crows who inadvertently alter the natural world, is packed with dad-joke animal puns, but the synchronization of the visuals with the original pre-recorded acid jazz soundtrack would be mesmerizing even if you didn't read a word.

Whether you are searching for a family-friendly production that will keep your kids entranced, or seeking the ultimate psychedelic aid (shame there are no 4:20 performances), you'd have to be birdbrained not to catch Caws & Effect, one of my leading "pecks" for best of the festival.

Caws & Effect
Mind of a Snail Puppet Co., Vancouver
Silver Venue
Friday, May 19, 10:30 PM
Saturday, May 20, 1:00 PM
Sunday, May 21, 6:45 PM
Tuesday, May 23, 8:45 PM
Thursday, May 25, 7:15 PM
Saturday, May 27, 1:00 PM
Sunday, May 28, 2:45 PM
tickets


Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free
    Orlando Fringe @ Loch Haven Park

    • Through May 29 free-$10

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. It's too damn hot in Florida Read More

  2. Orlando ranks as second best in U.S. to start a career, says terrible study Read More

  3. Florida man leans in to kiss rattlesnake, is immediately bitten in the face Read More

  4. Orlando tow truck owner killed over $285 bill Read More

  5. SeaWorld announces new Sesame Street land coming to Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
College Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation