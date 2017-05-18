The Gist

Thursday, May 18, 2017

Nice Guy Darrell bids farewell to Orlando with 'Slump Dogs' opening at Lil Indies

Posted By on Thu, May 18, 2017 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge NICE GUY DARRELL
  • Nice Guy Darrell
Darrell Johnson, aka Nice Guy Darrell, paints tiny worlds that tell big stories, and big people telling small truths. The local artist is still finding his style and thus each show is a new adventure – you’ll rarely see something at one that mirrors another, but the “Nice Guy” thread, an emotional and deeply backstoried verity, runs through each piece. Johnson says the mixed-media pieces of Slump Dogs illustrate “people waking up from their sleeps”; this show at Lil Indies is his last before the artist moves out of state, so shake off that warm-weather lethargy and grab your last chance to see his work.

Opens 6 p.m. Friday, May 19 | through June 15 | Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | free
