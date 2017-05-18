Lady Bunny dishes and serves at Parliament House this weekend

click to enlarge
Lady Bunny radiates glittering iconography and history like some sort of glamorous zeitgeist tripper. The performer got her start in the Atlanta drag scene alongside RuPaul before heading north to NYC in 1984 to become one of the wild children of New York nightlife known as the Club Kids, a heavily mythologized clique that also included Michael “Party Monster” Alig. But she’s not merely a witness to history or footnote. Bunny, known for hair that’s bigger, clothing that’s flashier and makeup that’s Ziggy Stardust-meets-Elizabeth Taylor levels of stature, also organized the first Wigstock fest in the late ’80s and has been consistently performing for the three decades since. Lady Bunny’s shows combine biting wit and a 10-story voice. It’s onstage, on her own, where Lady Bunny truly shines. To that end, make the pilgrimage to Parliament House where the grand dame will be presenting her newest one-woman show, Trans-Jester
– a lethal and funny and touching mix of comedy, politics (both personal and not), reminiscing, and, of course, songs (tweaking songs by Adele but also going all out on straightforward readings of material from Gypsy and Follies).
7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 19-20 | Parliament House, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail | parliamenthouse.com
| $25-$40