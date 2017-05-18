Tip Jar

Thursday, May 18, 2017

Halal Guys will host grand opening in Waterford Lakes August 11

Posted By on Thu, May 18, 2017 at 12:31 PM

PHOTO VIA THEHALALGUYSORLANDOFL/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via thehalalguysorlandofl/Instagram
The Halal Guys is gearing up to bring its famous Middle Eastern cuisine to Orlando this summer.

You can find the Halal Guys at 688 North Alafaya Trail in the Waterford Lakes center for their soft opening on Tuesday, Aug. 8, and for the grand opening on Aug. 11.

Soon to be located next to Keke's Breakfast Cafe in Waterford Lakes, the Halal Guys will be serving Orlandoans gyros, falafel, chicken, rice and other dishes drizzled in their famous white sauce.

Eater NY recently named the Halal Guys' lamb and chicken over rice, erved from their cult-favorite cart, "one of New York City's most iconic dishes." Now their savory food will reach many American cities, with 200 brick-and-mortar locations in development throughout the world.

Stay up to date on their Facebook and Instagram pages.


