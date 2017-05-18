Florida woman rolls SUV after hitting 9-foot gator on I-75

click to enlarge Photo by Jennifer Rosinski via Palm Beach Post

A Florida woman's car flipped over multiple times after hitting a 9-foot alligator that was in the middle of Interstate 75.According to Florida Highway Patrol, 34-year-old lawyer Jennifer Rosinski of Cooper City, Florida, walked away from the incident with only a few cuts and bruises.The alligator, on the other hand, not so much.Rosinsky told thethat she initially thought she hit a fox, saying, "I've never been in a significant accident before, and the first one I'm in is car versus alligator!"Crashes involving alligators are rare along that stretch of I-75 in southwest Florida, said Lt. Gregory S. Bueno to the. "You expect to see something like that on Alligator Alley," said Bueno. "Typically, in that part of Sarasota County, you see incidents involving deer or maybe a cow that got out of a fence. But alligators? No."