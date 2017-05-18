Florida woman rolls SUV after hitting 9-foot gator on I-75

click to enlarge
Photo by Jennifer Rosinski via Palm Beach Post
A Florida woman's car flipped over multiple times after hitting a 9-foot alligator that was in the middle of Interstate 75.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, 34-year-old lawyer Jennifer Rosinski of Cooper City, Florida, walked away from the incident with only a few cuts and bruises.
The alligator, on the other hand, not so much.
Rosinsky told the Palm Beach Post
that she initially thought she hit a fox, saying, "I've never been in a significant accident before, and the first one I'm in is car versus alligator!"
Crashes involving alligators are rare along that stretch of I-75 in southwest Florida, said Lt. Gregory S. Bueno to the Post
. "You expect to see something like that on Alligator Alley," said Bueno. "Typically, in that part of Sarasota County, you see incidents involving deer or maybe a cow that got out of a fence. But alligators? No."