Thursday, May 18, 2017
Florida man leans in to kiss rattlesnake, is immediately bitten in the face
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Thu, May 18, 2017 at 10:45 AM
Photo via Becker1999/Flickr
A Florida man was shocked to learn that if you lean in to kiss an eastern diamondback rattlesnake, it will indeed bite your face.
On Tuesday, May 16, an unidentified man had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital after he was bitten on the tongue in Putnam County, reports WTLV
in Jacksonsville.
From WTLV:
A friend of the victim said that he had been drinking while handling the seemingly calm snake. But when he moved toward the reptile as if to kiss it, the snake bit him. Authorities believe the snake is an eastern diamondback rattlesnake.
It wasn’t immediately clear where the snake came from. It’s illegal to keep a rattlesnake in Florida without a license.
