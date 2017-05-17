Sheer Mag blend politics and power-rock at Will's Pub

click to enlarge
Philadelphia power-rock quartet Sheer Mag might just be one of the
most subversive acts in American guitar music right now. Through a genius inversion of the sonics – the flashy riffs, the triumphant choruses, the swelling hooks – of classic rock titans like AC/DC, Thin Lizzy and Blue Cheer, Sheer Mag don’t want to fill arenas and soundtrack dude-parties as much as they want to tell some really hard and sobering truths about the have-nots, fucked-up race, gender and class power dynamics, gentrification, and the corruption of institutions and the powerful. The combination is immediate and incredibly satisfying. Though only three EPs old, the band has been turning heads amongst critics and (more crucially) concertgoers. The band is just as comfortable and passionate playing Coachella as they are in DIY basement venues, and this Orlando show should be singularly impressive with the band joined by local bomb-throwers Flamethrower, Autarx and Bubble Boys.
with Flamethrower, Autarx, Bubble Boys | 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org
| $10-$12