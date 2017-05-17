Tip Jar

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Today is free smoothie day at Orlando-area Smoothie Kings

Posted By on Wed, May 17, 2017 at 1:46 PM

PHOTO VIA SMOOTHIE KING/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Smoothie King/Facebook
Smoothie King is offering a sweet deal to help Orlando cool off today.

Today's is "Free Smoothie Day" at all of Smoothie King's Orlando-area locations.

The King is offering one free 12-ounce Strawberry X-Treme smoothie per guest until 7 p.m. The offer is only available while supplies last, so it's first come, first serve.

Here are the participating locations:

4848 S. Apopka Vineland Road #208
Orlando, FL 32819

7341 W. Sand Lake Road
Orlando, FL 32819

12140 Collegiate Way #100
Orlando, FL 32817

UCF Student Union Pegasus Circle, Bldg. 52
Orlando, FL 32816

4000 Central Florida Blvd. Bldg. 88
Orlando, FL 32816

2254 Aloma Ave.
Winter Park, FL 32792

1629 Rineheart Road
Sanford, FL 32771

3990 West Lake Mary Blvd.
Lake Mary, FL 32746

110 State Road 436
Casselberry, FL 32707

357 S. Avalon Park Blvd.
Orlando, FL 32828

1016 Lockwood Blvd., Ste 130
Oviedo, FL 32765

5705 Red Bug Lake Road
Winter Springs, FL 32708




