Today is free smoothie day at Orlando-area Smoothie Kings

Photo via Smoothie King/Facebook

Smoothie King is offering a sweet deal to help Orlando cool off today.Today's is "Free Smoothie Day" at all of Smoothie King's Orlando-area locations.The King is offering one free 12-ounce Strawberry X-Treme smoothie per guest until 7 p.m. The offer is only available while supplies last, so it's first come, first serve.Here are the participating locations:4848 S. Apopka Vineland Road #208Orlando, FL 328197341 W. Sand Lake RoadOrlando, FL 3281912140 Collegiate Way #100Orlando, FL 32817UCF Student Union Pegasus Circle, Bldg. 52Orlando, FL 328164000 Central Florida Blvd. Bldg. 88Orlando, FL 328162254 Aloma Ave.Winter Park, FL 327921629 Rineheart RoadSanford, FL 327713990 West Lake Mary Blvd.Lake Mary, FL 32746110 State Road 436Casselberry, FL 32707357 S. Avalon Park Blvd.Orlando, FL 328281016 Lockwood Blvd., Ste 130Oviedo, FL 327655705 Red Bug Lake RoadWinter Springs, FL 32708