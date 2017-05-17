Today is free smoothie day at Orlando-area Smoothie Kings

-
Photo via Smoothie King/Facebook
Smoothie King is offering a sweet deal to help Orlando cool off today.
Today's is "Free Smoothie Day" at all of Smoothie King's Orlando-area locations.
The King is offering one free 12-ounce Strawberry X-Treme smoothie per guest until 7 p.m. The offer is only available while supplies last, so it's first come, first serve.
Here are the participating locations:
4848 S. Apopka Vineland Road #208
Orlando, FL 32819
7341 W. Sand Lake Road
Orlando, FL 32819
12140 Collegiate Way #100
Orlando, FL 32817
UCF Student Union Pegasus Circle, Bldg. 52
Orlando, FL 32816
4000 Central Florida Blvd. Bldg. 88
Orlando, FL 32816
2254 Aloma Ave.
Winter Park, FL 32792
1629 Rineheart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
3990 West Lake Mary Blvd.
Lake Mary, FL 32746
110 State Road 436
Casselberry, FL 32707
357 S. Avalon Park Blvd.
Orlando, FL 32828
1016 Lockwood Blvd., Ste 130
Oviedo, FL 32765
5705 Red Bug Lake Road
Winter Springs, FL 32708