Laetitia Saider brings her 'Find Me Finding You' tour to Will's Pub
Photo via Laetitia Sadier/Facebook
Former Stereolab frontwoman Laetitia Sadier and her gang Source Ensemble will bring their Find Me Finding You
tour
to Orlando this fall.
The tour's only Florida stop comes to Will's Pub August 12
, at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale May 19, at 10:00 a.m. and are $12.
