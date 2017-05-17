The Heard

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Laetitia Saider brings her 'Find Me Finding You' tour to Will's Pub

Posted By on Wed, May 17, 2017 at 5:53 PM

click image PHOTO VIA LAETITIA SADIER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Laetitia Sadier/Facebook
Former Stereolab frontwoman Laetitia Sadier and her gang Source Ensemble will bring their Find Me Finding You tour to Orlando this fall.

The tour's only Florida stop comes to Will's Pub August 12, at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale May 19, at 10:00 a.m. and are $12.




