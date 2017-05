In-Between Series goes total noise with Rat Bastard, Anna Mikhailova and SSLOTS

click to enlarge Liv Jonse

Anna Mikhailova at the In-Between Series

Rat Bastard at the In-Between Series

Anna Mikhailova at the In-Between Series

Anna Mikhailova at the In-Between Series

Anna Mikhailova at the In-Between Series

Rat Bastard at the In-Between Series

Rat Bastard at the In-Between Series

Rat Bastard at the In-Between Series

Rat Bastard at the In-Between Series

SSLOTS at the In-Between Series

SSLOTS at the In-Between Series

SSLOTS at the In-Between Series

SSLOTS at the In-Between Series

SSLOTS at the In-Between Series

SSLOTS at the In-Between Series

SSLOTS at the In-Between Series

SSLOTS at the In-Between Series

SSLOTS at the In-Between Series

SSLOTS at the In-Between Series

SSLOTS at the In-Between Series

was the spotlight of the latest edition of the vanguard featuring two notable out-of-town artists: Rat Bastard and Anna Mikhailova. There are multimedia artists and there is She's an experimentalist who expresses in practically every medium imaginable. Some of these include music, voice, performance art and stage design – all of it fiercely modern. And is, of course, the infamous noise music icon from Miami and the father of the Despite her sprawling artistic repertoire, Mikhailova is no tourist when it comes to noise. Her means and method are advanced and deeper in craft than most. Beyond just basic digital impressionism, her performance employs lots of that involve odd non-musical objects arranged and bent in electronically mystical ways, works of art themselves. And she blends the babel with spoken word, adding drama and humanity. Befitting his legend, Rat Bastard's rig was also incredibly original, involving a series of in front to trigger sound and light. And particularly apropos to the occasion, his set sounded like the in-between static of lost radio transmissions, only cranked up, made primary and wielded into a vortex with its own will. But, really, goddamned could've been the headliner and I still would've turned out just to see berserk Orlando percussion hive a drum corps more indebted to noise than any conventional rhythm theory. As an almost entirely improvisational group, truly no two shows of theirs are alike. Consistency and predictability are in neither their modus operandi nor their mission. I've seen them perform in all manner of arrangement and the result is always This time, they spread out with a fully armed drummer occupying each of the four corners of the room. The effect was without any speakers. At least that's how they started out. As their sonic convergence grew, the players gradually migrated toward a physical nucleus at the gallery's storefront, piece by drum piece, all without a pause. What began as wild individual voices communicating got exponentially wild, became cumulative, and ended up a These guys are more animal than Together, the SSLOTS experience is a rhythm voyage that turns ensemble extempore performance into an organism and is in motion. Don't fucking dare call them a drum circle.