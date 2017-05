click to enlarge

The V Group (owners of a slew of downtown bars, like Bauhaus, Sidebar, Hanson’s Shoe Repair and Herman’s Loan Office, along with Gitto’s Pizza) partner up with Tequila Corralejo for a prix fixe night at Herman’s that features unlimited sampling of three different cocktail recipes. The party continues at the aptly named Oak Room, Church Street’s most exclusive spot.7-11 p.m. Thursday; Herman’s Loan Office, 22 W. Pine St.; $22; vgroupconcepts.com