36 free shows happening in Orlando this week

Wednesday, May 17
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth
Photo via Ad Nauseum/Facebook
Ad Nauseum
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I
10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
The Forefathers
8 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.
Thursday, May 18
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
The Mellow Relics
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends
8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Friday, May 19
Floorplay: Frankie Alex & Trini D.
10 pm at Backbooth, 37 W. Pine St.
Big Tiki and the Mai Tais
8 pm at Wop's Hops, 419 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Charly Reynolds, Diamond Dixie, Trey West
7 pm at Walt Disney Amphitheater, Lake Eola Park, Rosalind Avenue and Washington Street.
James Pippin
7:45 pm at Dandelion Communitea Cafe, 618 N. Thornton Ave.
Ska Night
9 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Tears of a Tyrant
9 pm at World of Beer - Downtown Orlando, 431 E. Central Blvd.
Thrift House
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Saturday, May 20
The Company
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Late Night Social: DJ Dan-E Crane
10 pm at The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.
George Thorogood and the Destroyers
4 pm at Orlando City Hall, 400 S. Orange Ave.
Jestelle
2 pm at East End Market, 3201 Corrine Drive.
Marathon AMF: Unit Colossus, Moloko Plus, Hippocrene Saxophone Quartet, Ensemble AMF and more
1 pm at SODO, 80 W. Grant St.
Meiuuswe
8 pm at Wop's Hops, 419 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Patty & Michael
8 pm at Aloma Bowl, 2530 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Swamp Sistas La La 3 pm at Loch Haven Park, 777 E. Princeton St.
Sunday, May 21
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Gwadcip$
9 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Ken-Y
noon at I-Drive 360, 8445 International Drive.
Nora Lee Garcia & Jamila Tekalli
7:30 pm at Timucua White House, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.
Monday, May 22
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Jazz Meets Motown
8 pm at The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive.
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
King Complex, audiotourism, Masamune
8 pm at 64 North, 64 N. Orange Ave.
Memento Mori
10 pm at Independent Bar, 70 N. Orange Ave.
Veda
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Tuesday, May 23
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic
7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Ad Nauseum, Disgender, Acid Baptism
9 pm at Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.