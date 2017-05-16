The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

The Heard

PWR BTTM's Orlando show to be replaced by RAINN benefit show

Posted By on Tue, May 16, 2017 at 4:14 PM

click to enlarge Ben Hopkins of PWR BTTM - AUSTIN 360
  • Austin 360
  • Ben Hopkins of PWR BTTM
Man, this PWR BTTM shitstorm is just 360 degrees of terrible. But some good seems to be coming out of it, at least locally.

Amid all the allegations of sexual abuse and anti-Semitism raging around band member Ben Hopkins, the fallen queercore heroes have - in addition to being dropped by their labels and management - cancelled their tour.

In response, the promoters for the Orlando show (originally scheduled for June 10 at Backbooth) - Norsekorea and Glory Days - have decided to fill that date instead with a show to benefit RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization. Like the story, the event details are fresh and fluid. But the excellent Wet Nurse have not only signed on but are organizing the lineup. And the venue, Backbooth, is footing all the usual venue costs so 100% of ticket sales will go to to RAINN.

Good lemonade, Orlando. Stay tuned.


Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. After 20 years, one of the best patios at Disney Springs is no more Read More

  2. New rooftop bar M Lounge will open in Ivanhoe Village May 24 Read More

  3. Orlando's Confederate statue will be repaired, moved from Lake Eola Read More

  4. Haitians rally in Orlando as deadline to extend immigration protections nears Read More

  5. Florida health officials try to stop smokable marijuana Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
College Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation