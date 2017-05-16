PWR BTTM's Orlando show to be replaced by RAINN benefit show

click to enlarge
Austin 360
Ben Hopkins of PWR BTTM
Man, this PWR BTTM
shitstorm is just 360 degrees of terrible. But some good seems to be coming out of it, at least locally.
Amid all the allegations of sexual abuse
and anti-Semitism
raging around band member Ben Hopkins, the fallen queercore heroes have - in addition to being dropped by their labels and management - cancelled their tour.
In response, the promoters for the Orlando show (originally scheduled for June 10 at Backbooth) - Norsekorea
and Glory Days
- have decided to fill that date instead with a show to benefit RAINN
, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization. Like the story, the event details are fresh and fluid. But the excellent Wet Nurse
have not only signed on but are organizing the lineup. And the venue, Backbooth,
is footing all the usual venue costs so 100% of ticket sales
will go to to RAINN.
Good lemonade, Orlando. Stay tuned.