Post-jazz ensemble Claudia Quintet break down genre restrictions at Stardust Video & Coffee

New York “post-jazz” ensemble Claudia Quintet has been going strong since 1997, kicking against genre restrictions and suffocating formalism with their voracious sonic appetites and an arsenal of reeds, accordion, vibraphone, double bass and drums. For the Claudia Quintet, rules are meant to be broken, and time and structure meant to be chopped up and collaged into glimpses of new realities and hybrid noises. The group, helmed by percussionist-composer John Hollenbeck, returns triumphantly to Orlando for this Civic Minded 5-sponsored event as part of a short 20th anniversary tour. Local openers Promethean Conduit combine live improvised electronics with prose readings. Not bad for a Wednesday night.
with the Promethean Conduit | 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 | Stardust Video & Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road | stardustie.com
| donations encouraged