Phantogram comes to Orlando this July

New York electro-pop duo Phantogram today announced a round of U.S. tour dates with Tycho for later this summer that includes an Orlando date. The band will be touring behind their new album, Phantogram and Tycho play the Hard Rock Live on Wednesday, July 19, at 7 p.m. Tickets will go for $35-$40 and go onsale on Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m.