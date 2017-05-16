Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Phantogram comes to Orlando this July
By Matthew Moyer
May 16, 2017
New York electro-pop duo Phantogram
today announced a round of U.S. tour dates with Tycho for later this summer that includes an Orlando date. The band will be touring behind their new album, Three
Phantogram and Tycho play the Hard Rock Live
on Wednesday, July 19, at 7 p.m. Tickets will go for $35-$40 and go onsale
on Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m.
