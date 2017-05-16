The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

The Gist

Orlando Fringe 2017 review: 'Breakneck Julius Caesar'

Posted By on Tue, May 16, 2017 at 10:41 AM

click to enlarge breakneckjuliuscaesar2017450x450.jpg.jpg
Ten-time Fringe artist Timothy Mooney has previously tackled Moliére, Hamlet, and the words of Socrates with his idiosyncratic editing, but in 2017 his choice to accelerate Shakespeare's most political play seems especially apt. If you think senators backstabbing their rivals is something recent, let Mooney reacquaint you with the Bard's Roman tragedy of tyranny and rebellion, minus all the boring bits.

Mooney is like the high-school English teacher you always wished you had, crossed with a living CliffsNotes guide. He inhabits every role from Calphurnia to Cicero to Cassius (pretty much everyone's name starts with a C), switching between characters simply by shifting the draping of his toga. Mooney attacks Shakespeare's work, from historical backstory through the bloody final act, with a wild-eyed energy usually only exhibited by amphetamine addicts, but he doesn't condense this epic by rushing roughshod over its poetry. On the contrary, his elocution is so well-enunciated that it illuminates the archaic language for the modern ear, elucidating familiar but frequently misunderstood phrases like "Brutus was an honorable man" and "We must take the current when it serves."

Best of all are Mooney's snarky asides, fourth-wall-shattering footnotes that poke fun at the play's oddities, such as Caesar's irritating habit of referring to himself in the third person, and that infamously anachronistic chiming clock. Even if you usually fall asleep during sword-and-sandal sagas, lend Mooney your ears for this hour of electrifying edutainment.

Breakneck Julius Caesar
Blue Venue
Wednesday, May 17, 8:00 PM
Friday, May 19, 5:30 PM
Saturday, May 20, 3:00 PM
Sunday, May 21, 5:30 PM
tickets


Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Haitians rally in Orlando as deadline to extend immigration protections nears Read More

  2. Florida health officials try to stop smokable marijuana Read More

  3. Orlando's Confederate statue will be repaired, moved from Lake Eola Read More

  4. Daytona Beach Boardwalk might soon lose the last of its rides Read More

  5. Sensible Florida dad yells at son for filming massive fish-eating gator Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
College Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation