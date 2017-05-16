Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Tip Jar

New rooftop bar M Lounge will open in Ivanhoe Village May 24

Posted By on Tue, May 16, 2017 at 1:43 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA M LOUNGE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via M Lounge/Facebook
A new rooftop bar with a hell of a view is opening next week in Ivanhoe Village.

M Lounge, which is located on the third floor of the former Orlando Surgery Center at 2000 N. Orange Ave., will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, May 24, at 4 p.m.

According to their event page, the bar will be hosting live entertainment and offering complimentary valet service.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MLOUNGEBAR/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via mloungebar/Instagram
Beside a rooftop bar, the building also houses offices and a car storage area on the first floor for Major Motors, which can be rented out for party space.

Tags: ,

Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. After 20 years, one of the best patios at Disney Springs is no more Read More

  2. Orlando's Confederate statue will be repaired, moved from Lake Eola Read More

  3. Haitians rally in Orlando as deadline to extend immigration protections nears Read More

  4. Florida health officials try to stop smokable marijuana Read More

  5. Daytona Beach Boardwalk might soon lose the last of its rides Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
College Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation