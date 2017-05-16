New rooftop bar M Lounge will open in Ivanhoe Village May 24

click to enlarge
-
Photo via M Lounge/Facebook
A new rooftop bar with a hell of a view is opening next week in Ivanhoe Village.
M Lounge
, which is located on the third floor of the former Orlando Surgery Center at 2000 N. Orange Ave., will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, May 24, at 4 p.m.
According to their event page
, the bar will be hosting live entertainment and offering complimentary valet service.
click to enlarge
-
Photo via mloungebar/Instagram
Beside a rooftop bar, the building also houses offices and a car storage area on the first floor for Major Motors, which can be rented out for party space.