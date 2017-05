click image Photo via Cindy Wilson/Facebook

Ebullient B-52s vocalist Cindy Wilson today announced a solo summer U.S. tour that includes an Orlando date. Expect a more adventurous side of Wilson sonically as she will be touring behind new album, a record full of leftield electronic pop that Wilson dubs "Turbo Chill." Cindy Wilson plays Will's Pub (!) on Thursday, July 27, with the Pauses and the Sh-Booms. Tickets are $12.