Monday, May 15, 2017

SOHO Juice Company coming to Winter Park

Posted By on Mon, May 15, 2017 at 1:31 PM

PHOTO VIA FAIYAZKARA/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via FaiyazKara/Instagram
A new healthy option is coming to Winter Park, and it's sandwiched right between a Taco Bell and a Popeyes.

Orlando Weekly food critic Faiyaz Kara reports that the popular Tampa-based juice bar SOHO Juice Company will be moving into the old Subway spot next to the Taco Bell at 646 S. Orlando Ave.
PHOTO VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Photo via Google Maps
SOHO only has two other locations in Florida, St. Petersburg and Tampa. At this time, there is no set date for its expected opening.

Though SJC is largely known for its daily cold-pressed juices, they also have other food items like acai bowls and vegan cookies.

PHOTO VIA SOHO JUICE COMPANY/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via SOHO Juice Company/Instagram



