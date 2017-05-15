Monday, May 15, 2017
Sensible Florida dad yells at son for filming massive fish-eating gator
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Mon, May 15, 2017 at 1:08 PM
If you see something like this on your next golf outing, you might want to play through, which is exactly what a wise, sensible Florida dad wanted to do last weekend.
On Sunday, May 14, David Mack
filmed this hungry beast devouring a fish while playing a round of golf at Sandhill Crane Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens.
"Get your picture and get out of here, David," a voice can be heard on the video. Based on Mack's caption, we can safely assume that voice belongs to his sensible dad.
Just last week a 10-year-old girl was attacked by a nearly 9-foot gator
while swimming in about a foot of water near Orlando.
Careful out there, folks.
