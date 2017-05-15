Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 15, 2017

Bloggytown

Sensible Florida dad yells at son for filming massive fish-eating gator

Posted By on Mon, May 15, 2017 at 1:08 PM

Dad was not impressed with my National Geographic skills 🐊⛳️

A post shared by DMack (@dmack32_) on

If you see something like this on your next golf outing, you might want to play through, which is exactly what a wise, sensible Florida dad wanted to do last weekend.

On Sunday, May 14, David Mack filmed this hungry beast devouring a fish while playing a round of golf at Sandhill Crane Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens.

"Get your picture and get out of here, David," a voice can be heard on the video. Based on Mack's caption, we can safely assume that voice belongs to his sensible dad.

Just last week a 10-year-old girl was attacked by a nearly 9-foot gator while swimming in about a foot of water near Orlando.

Careful out there, folks.


Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Haitians rally in Orlando as deadline to extend immigration protections nears Read More

  2. Orlando mayor proposes moving Confederate statue to Greenwood Cemetery Read More

  3. American Idol returns to TV, and possibly to Disney World Read More

  4. SOHO Juice Company coming to Winter Park Read More

  5. Daytona Beach Boardwalk might soon lose the last of its rides Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
College Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation