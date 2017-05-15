The Heard

Monday, May 15, 2017

Paramore announce Orlando show for this fall

Posted By on Mon, May 15, 2017 at 3:23 PM

click image PHOTO BY PHOENIX JOHNSON VIA PARAMORE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo by Phoenix Johnson via Paramore/Facebook
Pop-punk stars Paramore today announced new dates for their "North America Tour Two" outing, in support of freshly released new album After Laughter.

Paramore will play the Dr. Phillips Center with Best Coast on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $38.50 and go on sale on Wednesday, May 24.

Paramore will also make stops in Miami and Jacksonville.




