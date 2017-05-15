Monday, May 15, 2017
Paramore announce Orlando show for this fall
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, May 15, 2017 at 3:23 PM
Photo by Phoenix Johnson via Paramore/Facebook
Pop-punk stars Paramore
today announced new dates for their "North America Tour Two"
outing, in support of freshly released new album After Laughter.
Paramore will play the Dr. Phillips Center
with Best Coast on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $38.50 and go on sale on Wednesday, May 24
.
Paramore will also make stops in Miami and Jacksonville.
