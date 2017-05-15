Orlando mayor proposes moving Confederate statue to Greenwood Cemetery
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Mon, May 15, 2017 at 4:12 PM
Photo via David Porter
On Monday afternoon, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer proposed to City Council members that a 100-year-old Civil War-era participation trophy be moved from Lake Eola Park to Greenwood Cemetery.
"I believe this proposal balances the inclusive morals of our community today, while carefully preserving historic artifacts from our past that can be used to further educate and serve as important lessons in today’s society," said Dyer.
According to Florida Public Archeology, the statue is meant to "honor the memory of the Soldiers, Sailors, and Statesmen of the Confederate States of America." So if that's the case, maybe a cemetery (or even better, a museum) is a more suitable home for a memorial, rather than a park with a musical fountain that plays Matchbox 20?
Just maybe.
David Porter, a local blogger and former columnist for the Orlando Sentinel has asked that the statue be removed by June 12, which marks the one-year anniversary of the massacre at the gay night club Pulse that killed 49.
The statue has a long history in Orlando. It was placed downtown on Main Street (now Magnolia Ave) in 1911, but was later moved to Lake Eola Park in 1917 because it was a traffic hazard.
You can watch the meeting, with Buddy Dyer's response here:
