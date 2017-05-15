Bloggytown

Monday, May 15, 2017

Orlando mayor proposes moving Confederate statue to Greenwood Cemetery

Posted By on Mon, May 15, 2017 at 4:12 PM

PHOTO VIA DAVID PORTER
  • Photo via David Porter
On Monday afternoon, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer proposed to City Council members that a 100-year-old Civil War-era participation trophy be moved from Lake Eola Park to Greenwood Cemetery. 

"I believe this proposal balances the inclusive morals of our community today, while carefully preserving historic artifacts from our past that can be used to further educate and serve as important lessons in today’s society," said Dyer.

According to Florida Public Archeology, the statue is meant to "honor the memory of the Soldiers, Sailors, and Statesmen of the Confederate States of America." So if that's the case, maybe a cemetery (or even better, a museum) is a more suitable home for a memorial, rather than a park with a musical fountain that plays Matchbox 20?

Just maybe.

David Porter, a local blogger and former columnist for the Orlando Sentinel has asked that the statue be removed by June 12, which marks the one-year anniversary of the massacre at the gay night club Pulse that killed 49. 
The statue has a long history in Orlando. It was placed downtown on Main Street (now Magnolia Ave) in 1911, but was later moved to Lake Eola Park in 1917 because it was a traffic hazard.

This also isn't the first time people have asked for this statue to be removed. Organize Now unsuccessfully petitioned in 2015 to have this "oppressive image of racist American culture" taken down.

You can watch the meeting, with Buddy Dyer's response here: 

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer has proposed moving a Confederate statue at Lake Eola Park to Greenwood Cemetery. Some residents want it taken down before Orlando United Day on June 12, saying it's a symbol of white supremacy and hatred. Confederate supporters have showed up with flags to tell commissioners they want to keep this symbol of the Civil War.

Posted by Orlando Weekly on Monday, May 15, 2017





