Orlando Fringe 2017 review: 'Biblical Fan Fiction'

From Mark Twain'sto Monty Python's, the Holy Scriptures have inspired some of the world's greatest works of parody.is not one of those works. Writer-producer Charlie Griffin has chosen three Testament tales — Elisha and the two bears, Salome and John the Baptist, and Noah and the Flood — to send up with semi-satirical sketches. Each of the segments starts with a child narrator reading the relevant verses, and is set apart from the others with some amateurishly produced video segments. The skits in between include a CNN news report from Bethel General Hospital, a crucifixion-themed game of Hangman with Herod, and (in the most promising scene) interviews with animals for a space on the ark.While some of the premises have comedic potential, it's impossible to tell which scenes are scripted but under-rehearsed, and which are the result of poor improv techniques, since the four-member cast is constantly overlapping each other's lines and leaving possible punchlines unfulfilled. It's hard to say who the target audience is for this show; the jabs are all theologically toothless, like a church youth group talent show that doesn't want to scandalize the pastor, but the dialogue is peppered with F-bombs that the actors lob with the giddiness of prepubescents who just discovered four-letter words. After a nearly laugh-free hour, the show ends with a lukewarm folk song in an apparent effort to evoke unearned emotion, putting the final nail in the cross.Purple VenueWednesday, May 17, 6:15 PMSaturday, May 20, 1:30 PMMonday, May 22, 8:45 PMFriday, May 26, 7:00 PMSaturday, May 27, 11:15 AM