Katy Perry will bring 'Witness' tour to Orlando

Grammy award-winning pop singer Katy Perry will bring her latest tour to Orlando this December.
Her new album, Witness, will go hand-in-hand with a North American tour, which will stop at the Amway Center on Dec. 17. There's no word on who will be joining Perry on this tour; however, at the same time, the pop star will be appearing as a judge on the upcoming American Idol reboot, reports Variety.
Tickets go on sale May 22 at 10 a.m. However, pre-sale tickets go on sale May 18, at 9 a.m. You can register purchase pre-sale tickets here.
Witness, her first full-length album since 2013, will be released June 9.