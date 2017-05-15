Band of the Week: Trotsky's Watercooler

click to enlarge

Welcome to's "." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring youThey are all named Perry and they all play the glockenspiel.When two musicians really like each other they sometimes enjoy each other's company.Screech. Beep. Clang. WheeeOoooo. Scrape.The first one.Hell Garbage. Unpredictability.Music is subjective. They can say whatever they want. Even if it's negative, at least they're talking about you.Being an experimental artist, that is to say weirdo musician, in Orlando isn't the easiest. You're discounted and marginalized. That's probably true of any scene. I've been lucky enough to do what I do as part of MoonMen From Mars and people dig it. That being said, Orlando doesn't seem to have any firm hold on what experimental is. It's gotten a tad better in the last couple of years, but it's not a catch all category. It's not necessarily safe and for me is better when it's a challenge, for me and the audience.I'm currently working on performances combing my two loves. Sounds and painting.