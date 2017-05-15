The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 15, 2017

The Heard

Band of the Week: Trotsky's Watercooler

Posted By on Mon, May 15, 2017 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge f100fd-7-29-12css4_1478.jpg

Welcome to Orlando Weekly's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Trotsky's Watercooler.

Trotsky's Watercooler is playing May 15 and 16 at Uncle Lou's as part of Orlando Noise Night.

Just the facts:

Who's in the band?
They are all named Perry and they all play the glockenspiel.

When did the band form?
When two musicians really like each other they sometimes enjoy each other's company.

Currently available releases:

Describe your sound in five words:
Screech. Beep. Clang. WheeeOoooo. Scrape.

Five questions:

What has been your most memorable show so far?
The first one.

Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with? Why?
Hell Garbage. Unpredictability.

What description gets used for your band that you would most
like to correct people on? Why?
Music is subjective. They can say whatever they want. Even if it's negative, at least they're talking about you.

What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
Being an experimental artist, that is to say weirdo musician, in Orlando isn't the easiest. You're discounted and marginalized. That's probably true of any scene. I've been lucky enough to do what I do as part of MoonMen From Mars and people dig it. That being said, Orlando doesn't seem to have any firm hold on what experimental is. It's gotten a tad better in the last couple of years, but it's not a catch all category. It's not necessarily safe and for me is better when it's a challenge, for me and the audience.

Any big news to share?
I'm currently working on performances combing my two loves. Sounds and painting.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Sensible Florida dad yells at son for filming massive fish-eating gator Read More

  2. Daytona Beach Boardwalk might soon lose the last of its rides Read More

  3. American Idol returns to TV, and possibly to Disney World Read More

  4. Orlando residents call for removal of Confederate statue at Lake Eola Read More

  5. Katy Perry will bring 'Witness' tour to Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
College Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation