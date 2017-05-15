The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 15, 2017

The Gist

American Idol returns to TV, and possibly to Disney World

Posted By on Mon, May 15, 2017 at 10:26 AM

click image IMAGE VIA TIGGERTIM26 | INSTAGRAM
  • Image via TiggerTim26 | Instagram
After a five-year run, The American Idol Experience closed at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2015. The theme park show began back when the television program was a huge success, but over the years attendance plummeted at the theme park experience.

Guests at DHS could make it to the stage (after two tryouts), where they would perform in front of Disney castmember judges and a live audience. Each show had a winner, with the winners all competing in the last show of the evening. The winner of that show would then get a "golden ticket" to skip the line to tryouts for the actual reality show.

Disney initially announced that American Idol Experience would close in early 2015, but they moved the closure up to August 2014. By the time it closed, many of the shows each day only featured two instead of three contestants, and the show rarely reached capacity.

The reality TV show (at that time on Fox) would travel the nation hosting tryouts, often causing massive crowds, making the golden tickets very desirable. This enormous costs of nationwide talent search contributed to the demise of the show, which was canned after 15 seasons.

Then, earlier this month, ABC announced they had struck a deal with show producers FremantleMedia North America and 19 Entertainment to bring American Idol back. Even in its last season, the show brought in viewer ratings for Fox that ABC would be more than pleased to get.

Now, TMZ is reporting that to help cut cost for the renewed show, ABC is looking to cut out the nationwide tryout search and instead have tryouts only at Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

The theater at DHS where auditions took place before is now hosting a set of meet-and-greets and a live show themed to Frozen. But it does look like Walt Disney World will now become one of only two places for the new American Idol tryouts. This means plenty of cross-promotion between ABC and Walt Disney World.

There’s no word on where the new American Idol auditions will be held or when they will begin.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Sensible Florida dad yells at son for filming massive fish-eating gator Read More

  2. Orlando mayor proposes moving Confederate statue to Greenwood Cemetery Read More

  3. Daytona Beach Boardwalk might soon lose the last of its rides Read More

  4. Haitians rally in Orlando as deadline to extend immigration protections nears Read More

  5. Professors send 'love letter' to Bethune-Cookman grads who booed Betsy DeVos Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
College Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation