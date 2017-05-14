The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, May 14, 2017

The Gist

Orlando Fringe 2017 review: 'Unbelievable'

Posted By on Sun, May 14, 2017 at 10:16 PM

click to enlarge unbelievable.png
Ever since his first Field Guide to the Gays in 2013, Logan Donahoo has been filling Fringe houses with his hilariously hyperactive multimedia seminars on sexuality. But (in his own words), he's been an activist longer than he's been a slut, so this year Donahoo is setting aside questions about anal sex preparation and instead addressing an even messier issue: how progressives can survive the Trump administration without dying of despair.

Donahoo, directed again by Rob Ward, takes the same slideshow-driven format they perfected in prior productions and turns it to explicitly political topics (which were always implicit in his earlier shows). He starts by defining the hydra of ignorant -isms that we're confronting, then outlines a four-point plan for fighting them constructively over the next four years. With such serious subject matter, Unbelievable can't be the nonstop laugh-riot that Donahoo's earlier shows were. The fast-paced projections are always fun, and he cooks up audience participation games (complete with prizes) and illustrated storybooks to make subjects like "proper protest sign design" more palatable, but much of the show still feels like a political polemic dressed up with PowerPoint.

If you're already on the left — likely the majority of Fringe patrons — Logan's talk may come as a welcome tonic after our first 100-plus days in the Bizarro universe, as he provides practical actions you can take to combat that crushing feeling of helplessness. But Donahoo is preaching to the choir; despite briefly bashing the Green Party, and giving a nod to finding common cause with Libertarians and Republicans on individual issues, he's more interested in cat-calling conservatives than converting them. Even if you are on Logan's side, the show's uneven pacing and unceasing sweeping generalizations about "old white men" — which I suppose now includes me — may make you wish he'd instead focused telling his personal story of activism (his fascinating work with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence barely gets a passing mention) instead of giving marching orders to the masses.

Unbelievable
Logan Donahoo
Pink Venue

Thursday, May 18, 9:00 PM
Saturday, May 20, 11:59 PM
Sunday, May 21, 4:45 PM
Tuesday, May 23, 9:15 PM
Thursday, May 25, 10:00 PM
Saturday, May 27, 10:15 PM
Sunday, May 28, 10:00 PM
tickets


Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Haitians rally in Orlando as deadline to extend immigration protections nears Read More

  2. Sensible Florida dad yells at son for filming massive fish-eating gator Read More

  3. Orlando mayor proposes moving Confederate statue to Greenwood Cemetery Read More

  4. American Idol returns to TV, and possibly to Disney World Read More

  5. SOHO Juice Company coming to Winter Park Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
College Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation