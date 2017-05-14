Orlando Fringe 2017 review: 'Pillow Talk'

click to enlarge

Director Jamie DeHay's previously stagedat the 2013 Fringe won a Patron's Pick award and had a successful follow-up run at the Parliament House. This year, he's revived Peter Tolan's comedic one-act with a new cast, and despite the intervening years, this show's take on physical intimacy among hetero men remains relevant and funny.This time around, Logan Ayala is ideally cast as laconic dude-bro Aaron, the more secure of the two road-tripping buddies who must bunk down for the night in a single bed. Jonathan "Gyo" Gamble tends to overplay Doug's neuroticisms as he works through his issues, but bravely bares his biggest asset during the final moments, a move calculated to appeal to the Savoy-sponsored show's gay fans.Last time, I noted that DeHay's direction seemed a little slack, so I'm happy to say he's picked up the pace this year, keeping the quips flying and making fun use of the physically cramped quarters. As a familiar quantity,is no longer the Fringiest of picks, but it's still a reliable source of sitcom-style laughs among a Festival that seems to be taking a darker turn this year.C.P. ProductionsYellow VenueThursday, May 18, 9:15 PMSaturday, May 20, 11:59 PMSunday, May 21, 3:00 PMWednesday, May 24, 7:30 PMThursday, May 25, 10:30 PMFriday, May 26, 7:00 PMSunday, May 28, 11:59 PM