The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, May 14, 2017

The Gist

Orlando Fringe 2017 review: 'Pillow Talk'

Posted By on Sun, May 14, 2017 at 10:11 PM

click to enlarge pillow.png
Director Jamie DeHay's previously staged Pillow Talk at the 2013 Fringe won a Patron's Pick award and had a successful follow-up run at the Parliament House. This year, he's revived Peter Tolan's comedic one-act with a new cast, and despite the intervening years, this show's take on physical intimacy among hetero men remains relevant and funny.

This time around, Logan Ayala is ideally cast as laconic dude-bro Aaron, the more secure of the two road-tripping buddies who must bunk down for the night in a single bed. Jonathan "Gyo" Gamble tends to overplay Doug's neuroticisms as he works through his issues, but bravely bares his biggest asset during the final moments, a move calculated to appeal to the Savoy-sponsored show's gay fans.

Last time, I noted that DeHay's direction seemed a little slack, so I'm happy to say he's picked up the pace this year, keeping the quips flying and making fun use of the physically cramped quarters. As a familiar quantity, Pillow Talk is no longer the Fringiest of picks, but it's still a reliable source of sitcom-style laughs among a Festival that seems to be taking a darker turn this year.

Pillow Talk
C.P. Productions
Yellow Venue

Thursday, May 18, 9:15 PM
Saturday, May 20, 11:59 PM
Sunday, May 21, 3:00 PM
Wednesday, May 24, 7:30 PM
Thursday, May 25, 10:30 PM
Friday, May 26, 7:00 PM
Sunday, May 28, 11:59 PM
tickets


Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Haitians rally in Orlando as deadline to extend immigration protections nears Read More

  2. Sensible Florida dad yells at son for filming massive fish-eating gator Read More

  3. Orlando mayor proposes moving Confederate statue to Greenwood Cemetery Read More

  4. American Idol returns to TV, and possibly to Disney World Read More

  5. Daytona Beach Boardwalk might soon lose the last of its rides Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
College Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation