The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, May 14, 2017

The Gist

Orlando Fringe 2017 review: 'Now With Chikin'

Posted By on Sun, May 14, 2017 at 9:54 PM

click to enlarge chickin.jpeg
You've probably seen the Chick-fil-A cows countless times along the highway, proudly painting their grammatically challenged advertisements. But have you ever given much thought to their inner lives? Playwright Michael Knight obviously spent an inordinate amount of time considering these billboard-bound bovines before birthing Now With Chikin, a deeply weird but undeniably original dramedy.

Beginning with a hilariously fowl-mouthed corporate meeting led by Shanel Sparr, Knight's script strikes all the expected satirical soft spots — from the tiny pickles and ambrosial sweet tea to being closed on Sundays — with the deliberate exception of sandwich vendor's anti-gay stance. But then it takes a twist into darker territory, as the anthropomorphic protagonists Bessie (Olivia Demarco) and Bruno (Anachebe Asomugha) wrangle over the morality of their anti-avian marketing campaign. Bessie become a fanatic supporter of the pro-cow moovement, despite accusations of fascism from an radical activist rooster (Sparr, again), while Bruno begins to wonder if there's a way to save his calves from slaughter without throwing other species on the grill.

As the parody of fast food culture curdles into a political polemic about how the ruling classes use identity politics to pit the poor against each other, Asomugha delivers a heartfelt monologue about his butchered beau, and the play suddenly turns into Animal Farm meets Schindler's List. The script's strange tone would be better suited by stronger direction; Eric Desnoyers' blocking is spatially confusing, and he allows the pace to sag when the dialogue should snap. Now With Chikin needs some editing and a punchier ending before it makes me swear off meat entirely, but there's some unexpected beefy food for thought on this bun.

Now With Chikin
Sprocket Stage Company
Green Venue
Thursday, May 18, 10:15 PM
Saturday, May 20, 1:00 PM
Sunday, May 21, 7:00 PM
Monday, May 22, 8:45 PM
Wednesday, May 24, 10:45 PM
Saturday, May 27, 2:45 PM
Sunday, May 28, 8:30 PM
tickets


Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Sensible Florida dad yells at son for filming massive fish-eating gator Read More

  2. Orlando mayor proposes moving Confederate statue to Greenwood Cemetery Read More

  3. American Idol returns to TV, and possibly to Disney World Read More

  4. Daytona Beach Boardwalk might soon lose the last of its rides Read More

  5. Haitians rally in Orlando as deadline to extend immigration protections nears Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
College Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation