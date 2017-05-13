The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, May 13, 2017

The Heard

40 years on, the Damned reclaim history despite oversight and injury

Posted By on Sat, May 13, 2017 at 3:40 PM

THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
The Damned, the BellRays and Grave Return, House of Blues, May 12
click to enlarge The Damned at House of Blues - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • The Damned at House of Blues
History is fluid thing, thankfully. Perspective can right past slights. The Damned are a capital example. In the annals of rock, these irreverent punk chameleons have long been eclipsed by fellow U.K. contemporaries the Sex Pistols and the Clash even though they’re just as seminal and O.G. But, in recent years, the Damned have been enjoying some restitution of prestige. Rightfully so, considering their place in time, their originality and the sheer ground they've covered. It’s a path that’s left defining marks in punk, goth and even the alternative rock canon at large.
click to enlarge The Damned at House of Blues - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • The Damned at House of Blues
Well, now the Damned – and X, who play the Beacham tonight, for that matter – are both on official campaigns to make us all feel old – I mean, 40th anniversary tours. But back on April 30, Captain Sensible broke a hip – I mean, a rib – leading to some show postponements. Luckily, he’s still too punk to let it swerve him too much so the Orlando date stood.
click to enlarge The Damned at House of Blues - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • The Damned at House of Blues
Onstage, that condition rendered the guitarist somewhat immobile in a sitting position all night. But he handled the convalescence with humor and flair by performing from an uplit toilet (whose tank served as his beer cooler, of course).
click to enlarge The Damned at House of Blues - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • The Damned at House of Blues
click to enlarge The Damned at House of Blues - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • The Damned at House of Blues
More than just a funny detail, though, it’s emblematic of a certain spirit. And that spirit – of pluck, of indomitability – would define the band’s entire being.
click to enlarge The Damned at House of Blues - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • The Damned at House of Blues
click to enlarge The Damned at House of Blues - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • The Damned at House of Blues
click to enlarge The Damned at House of Blues - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • The Damned at House of Blues
Even after over 40 years, they looked good, sounded great and came poised with weird charisma intact and surprisingly little rust. Dave Vanian’s croon was still rich, the Captain’s guitar-playing tight as ever and their sense of camp and theater still tall. Oh, and they played a two-hour set with two encores (including a great cover of Elton Motello’s “Jet Boy, Jet Girl”). Punk bands in their fifth decade aren’t supposed to do this. But the Damned did. Then again, they also just signed a new record deal for their first album in almost a decade. What this performance exemplified about them is that, in fitness and in legacy, they’ve managed to not just stand time’s test but defy history long enough for it to catch up with them. Now that’s how you do it, boys.
click to enlarge The Damned at House of Blues - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • The Damned at House of Blues
Touring openers the BellRays are a rock & roll band that rips with garage grit and drips with heavy soul. They may be from California but they kick like Detroit.
click to enlarge The BellRays at House of Blues - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • The BellRays at House of Blues
click to enlarge The BellRays at House of Blues - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • The BellRays at House of Blues
click to enlarge The BellRays at House of Blues - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • The BellRays at House of Blues
An especially nice addition to the bill were local openers Grave Return, a punk band with classic sensibilities and deep Orlando pedigree (New Mexican Disaster Squad, Racin for Pinks, the F-Pipes, etc.). They’re not a particularly active band, though there are signs that may change soon. After the solid set they delivered, we should all hope so.
click to enlarge Grave Return at House of Blues - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Grave Return at House of Blues
click to enlarge Grave Return at House of Blues - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Grave Return at House of Blues
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

This Little Underground is Orlando Weekly's music column providing perspective, live reviews and news on the city's music scene.

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Haitians rally in Orlando as deadline to extend immigration protections nears Read More

  2. Sensible Florida dad yells at son for filming massive fish-eating gator Read More

  3. Orlando mayor proposes moving Confederate statue to Greenwood Cemetery Read More

  4. American Idol returns to TV, and possibly to Disney World Read More

  5. SOHO Juice Company coming to Winter Park Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
College Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation