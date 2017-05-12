The Heard

Friday, May 12, 2017

The Heard

Swamp Sistas show why their upcoming La La at Fringe is worth your while

Posted By on Fri, May 12, 2017 at 4:13 PM

THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Swamp Sistas Songwriters Circle, The Imperial, May 10
click to enlarge Swamp Sistas Songwriters Circle at the Imperial - JAMES DECHERT
  • James Dechert
  • Swamp Sistas Songwriters Circle at the Imperial
The Swamp Sistas Songwriters Circle is the music sorority fostered by local musician and mover Beth McKee. And their latest gathering was a warm-up for their fifth annual La La, the big eight-hour live showcase happening May 20 at the Fringe Festival lawn.
click to enlarge Zoya Zafar at the Imperial - JAMES DECHERT
  • James Dechert
  • Zoya Zafar at the Imperial
As exemplified by this night’s roster, the cross-genre alliance continues to expand impressively in range, now encompassing not just traditional roots artists like McKee but also torch-folk standout Zoya Zafar, loop artist Renee is a Zombie, Mexican folk artist Ka Malinalli and hip-hop star E-Turn, who rocked the Imperial probably harder than it’s ever been.
click to enlarge E-Turn at the Imperial - JAMES DECHERT
  • James Dechert
  • E-Turn at the Imperial
There’s even a storyteller, Madeline Pots, in the ranks.
click to enlarge Madeline Pots at the Imperial - JAMES DECHERT
  • James Dechert
  • Madeline Pots at the Imperial
At the event, the spotlight was essentially a carousel, allowing each artist to shine on her own. But, reinforcing the word “circle,” some were supported live by peers, doing instrumentally what they do for each other in spirit and emotion.
click to enlarge Swamp Sistas Songwriters Circle at the Imperial - JAMES DECHERT
  • James Dechert
  • Swamp Sistas Songwriters Circle at the Imperial
click to enlarge Swamp Sistas Songwriters Circle at the Imperial - JAMES DECHERT
  • James Dechert
  • Swamp Sistas Songwriters Circle at the Imperial
This ramp-up show was intimate and informal. But after seeing a glimpse of the Swamp Sistas’ fellowship and talent up close, their upcoming official showcase at the Fringe lawn stage – which will feature longer sets by even more artists, some with full bands, as well as some of the aforementioned collaborations – should be very worthwhile. And it’s the main event for their La La Summer Hope campaign to raise money for the crucial Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.
click to enlarge Swamp Sistas Songwriters Circle at the Imperial - JAMES DECHERT
  • James Dechert
  • Swamp Sistas Songwriters Circle at the Imperial
click to enlarge Beth McKee at the Imperial - JAMES DECHERT
  • James Dechert
  • Beth McKee at the Imperial
Beth McKee has long been known for bringing artists together and fostering community. But this society of ladies is maybe her most essential building endeavor yet.
click to enlarge Hannah Harber at the Imperial - JAMES DECHERT
  • James Dechert
  • Hannah Harber at the Imperial
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

This Little Underground is Orlando Weekly's music column providing perspective, live reviews and news on the city's music scene.

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

