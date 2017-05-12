Swamp Sistas show why their upcoming La La at Fringe is worth your while

click to enlarge James Dechert

Theis the music sorority fostered by local musician and moverAnd their latest gathering was a warm-up for their fifth annualthe big eight-hour live showcase happening May 20 at thelawn.As exemplified by this night’s roster, the cross-genre alliance continues to expand impressively in range, now encompassing not just traditional roots artists like McKee but also torch-folk standoutloop artistMexican folk artistand hip-hop starwho rocked the Imperial probably harder than it’s ever been.There’s even a storyteller,in the ranks.At the event, the spotlight was essentially a carousel, allowing each artist to shine on her own. But, reinforcing the word “circle,” some were supported live by peers, doing instrumentally what they do for each other in spirit and emotion.This ramp-up show was intimate and informal. But after seeing a glimpse of the Swamp Sistas’ fellowship and talent up close, their upcoming official showcase at the Fringe lawn stage – which will feature longer sets by even more artists, some with full bands, as well as some of the aforementioned collaborations – should be very worthwhile. And it’s the main event for their La La Summer Hope campaign to raise money for the crucialBeth McKee has long been known for bringing artists together and fostering community. But this society of ladies is maybe her most essential building endeavor yet.///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////