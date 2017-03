click to enlarge

The monthly Escape fetishwear party returns to Backbooth with a cartoons and comics theme for March. Expect a whole lot of vinyl and rubber Harley Quinn costumes. Go another direction if you want to win the costume contest, or participate in the game show hosted by goth model Destin Dern. Half price admission if you get dressed up.10 p.m. Saturday; Backbooth, 37 W. Pine St.; $5-$10; facebook.com/escapeorlando