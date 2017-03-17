The Gist

Thursday, March 16, 2017

Enzian pays tribute to Carrie Fisher with a screening of 'Postcards From the Edge'

Posted By on Thu, Mar 16, 2017 at 2:53 PM

Carrie Fisher was more than just the actress who played Princess-turned-General Leia Organa in four of the Star Wars films. She was also a gifted writer and script doctor. Her 1987 novel, Postcards From the Edge, won her acclaim for its humorous take on serious issues like substance abuse, inspired by Fisher's own struggles and relationship with her mother, Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds. Inevitably, the book was turned into a 1990 film – with a screenplay again written by Fisher – that stars Meryl Streep as "Suzanne," the fictionalized version of Fisher, and Shirley MacLaine as "Doris," standing in for Reynolds. Both Fisher and Reynolds died within days of each other at the tail end of the celebrity bloodbath that was 2016, but it's hard to watch MacLaine's showstopping performance of the Stephen Sondheim-penned "I'm Still Here" in Postcards and not be grateful that their talents, at least, remain with us.

noon Sunday, March 19 | Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland | 407-629-0054 | enzian.org | $9
