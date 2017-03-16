West coast punk legends X announce an Orlando show for May

Reunited and resurgent California punk veterans X have announced a tour marking their 40th anniversary (?!) starting later in the spring, and there are four Florida stops listed, including an Orlando show. The quartet cemented their reputation as punk innovators in 1980 with debut album Los Angeles, an album that combined punk's urgency with blues, rockabilly and country roots, and was produced by Ray Manzarek of the Doors.
X plays the Beacham Theater on Saturday, May 13 at 6 p.m. (Definitely not punk time!) Support acts TBA. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.