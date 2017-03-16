Thursday, March 16, 2017
Some local teens keep sabotaging this dentist's sign in Casselberry
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Thu, Mar 16, 2017 at 2:47 PM
click to enlarge
Bright Smiles Dental
-
Photo via reneel88/Reddit
in Casselberry, Florida, just wants to inform the public of a great deal on X-rays and exams. However, some local teens refuse to let this happen.
For the past couple of days the sign, located on State Road 436, has been altered to say "BDSM Dental," a notion that would imply the dentist enjoys giving pain to patients.
The picture above was recently posted to Reddit.
A spokesperson for the dental office told us that they do not in fact offer this type of service, and that they suspect local teens are to blame. The spokesperson also said that they expect the teens will probably do it again.
Friggin' teens.
