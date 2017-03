click to enlarge

My mom almost crashed her car today cause a snake started coming out of her vents while she was driving. pic.twitter.com/9dYkKsLo9f — Kristina Dorsett (@Krissy_Lyn) March 10, 2017

A Florida woman was surprised to find an uninvited passenger in her car last week.Monica Dorsett of Venice, Florida, was traveling down the highway when a snake crawled out of her car's air vent.Her daughter, Kristina Dorsett, posted the evidence to Twitter According to Buzzfeed News , Dorsett called her husband to get rid of the snake after she slammed it in the car door, which is unfortunate since it appears to be a non-venomous red rat snake Dorsett told Buzzfeed that she's "not opening those vents for a long time."