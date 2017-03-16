Comedian Dave Hill bridges the worlds of music and comedy at Will's Pub

click to enlarge
Music and comedy is one of those pairings like peanut butter and chocolate, or pineapple and pepperoni (shut up and try it), which just seem to work for whatever reason. Take the career of Dave Hill, a comedian who got his start as a musician playing in '90s one-hit wonders Sons of Elvis, appeared on Fuse TV's Hoppus on Music as a correspondent for two years, and whose current band, Valley Lodge, is responsible for "Go," the catchy opening theme to HBO's Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. Hill stops into Will's Pub this week with Greg Barris, a comic whose "Heart of Darkness" shows are known to close with a musical rave-up. Plus, Tierney Tough, the frontwoman of noted local indie pop band the Pauses, is slated to provide music – though we kind of hope she tries her hand at cracking a few jokes as well.
with Greg Barris, Tierney Tough, Heather Shaw | 9 p.m. Saturday, March 18 | Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org
| $10-$12