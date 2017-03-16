The Heard

Thursday, March 16, 2017

The Heard

Colorado's Paper BIrd to play a free show at the Social tonight

Posted By on Thu, Mar 16, 2017 at 1:42 PM

click image PHOTO VIA PAPER BIRD/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Paper Bird/Facebook
Colorado indie folk army Paper Bird plays a free show at the Social as part of a Breckenridge Brewery "Breck Trek" event. Expect the music to be windswept and autumnal.

Brave the March Madness crowds and head to the Social to see Paper Bird tonight at 9 p.m. Show is free.

