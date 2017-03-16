Thursday, March 16, 2017
Colorado's Paper BIrd to play a free show at the Social tonight
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Mar 16, 2017 at 1:42 PM
Photo via Paper Bird/Facebook
Colorado indie folk army Paper Bird
plays a free show at the Social as part of a Breckenridge Brewery "Breck Trek"
event. Expect the music to be windswept and autumnal.
Brave the March Madness crowds and head to the Social to see Paper Bird tonight at 9 p.m.
Show is free.
