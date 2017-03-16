Tip Jar

Thursday, March 16, 2017

Chicken tender subs are on sale at Publix this week

Posted By on Thu, Mar 16, 2017 at 2:07 PM

PHOTO VIA PUBLIX
Well, the world may be burning, but at least chicken tender subs are on sale at Publix right now.

Maybe you just found out that your favorite show on NPR will probably lose all of its federal funding, or that you're about to lose your health care.

So what?! Big deal.

The only deal you need to know about is that for one long delicious week, whole chicken tender subs are on sale for a mere $5.99.

That's a saving of $2.80, my friend.

