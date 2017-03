Chicken tender subs are on sale at Publix this week

click to enlarge Photo via Publix

Well, the world may be burning, but at least chicken tender subs are on sale at Publix right now.Maybe you just found out that your favorite show on NPR will probably lose all of its federal funding , or that you're about to lose your health care So what?! Big deal.The only deal you need to know about is that for one long delicious week, whole chicken tender subs are on sale for a mere $5.99.That's a saving of $2.80, my friend.