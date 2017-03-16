Thursday, March 16, 2017
Chicken tender subs are on sale at Publix this week
By Colin Wolf
on Thu, Mar 16, 2017 at 2:07 PM
Well, the world may be burning, but at least chicken tender subs are on sale at Publix
right now.
Maybe you just found out that your favorite show on NPR will probably lose all of its federal funding
, or that you're about to lose your health care
.
So what?! Big deal.
The only deal you need to know about is that for one long delicious week, whole chicken tender subs are on sale for a mere $5.99.
That's a saving of $2.80, my friend.
