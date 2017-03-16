Bangrak brings Thai street food to Redlight Redlight for a special pop-up

click to enlarge
Glass Noodle Salad from Bangrak
This pop-up Thai street food kitchen has had several successful events over at Swine & Sons, but tonight they head over to Redlight Redlight, which means you get a wider selection of fancy beers to pair with such tasty delicacies as spicy grilled pork neck, chilled glass noodle salad and five-spice braised pork leg. There’s a limited quantity of food available, so get there early if you want to try it all.
6 p.m. Saturday; Redlight Redlight, 2810 Corrine Drive; various menu prices; redlightredlightbeerparlour.com