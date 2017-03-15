United We Brunch promises to be the perfect cure for your post-St. Paddy's hangover

click to enlarge
If there's one thing that Orlandoans know how to do well, it's brunch. Here in the City Beautiful, there's nothing a Bloody Mary and some bacon can't fix, and you'll find all your favorite boozy breakfast treats at United We Brunch. Come check out brunch destinations from all over the city coming together to provide you with the ultimate afternoon meal. There'll be plenty of your go-to local restaurant favorites, including Canvas, First Watch, Maxine's on Shine, Foxtail Coffee Co., Kasa and Red Mug Diner ready to keep the griddles hot and the mimosas flowing. Don't worry, we won't judge you for wanting seconds: After all, who can resist the sweet euphoria only an overload of sausage, eggs and pancakes can provide?
noon-3 p.m. Saturday, March 18 | The Orchid Garden, 126 W. Church St. | brunch.orlandoweekly.com
| $40-$65