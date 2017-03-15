Seminole County High School on lockdown after one person shot

click to enlarge Photo via Google Maps

#Breaking Confirming Shooting near SeminoleHigh School PIO on scene — Sanford Police (@SanfordPolice) March 15, 2017

#Breaking Shooting is still under investigation. Students are being released. Parents can pick up their children @ gym near Live Oak Blvd. — Sanford Police (@SanfordPolice) March 15, 2017

Officers with the Sanford Police Department are searching for a person who fired multiple shots near Seminole County High School.Authorities say one person has been shot and has been transported to a hospital for non-life threatening conditions. SPD, who were made aware of the shooting at approximately 1:30 p.m. says they are not treating this as an active shooter situation and believe this is an isolated incident.The identity of the shooting victim has not been released.Following the incident, Seminole County High School and Millennium Middle School were put under a Code Red lockdown.According to SPD, the shooting is still under investigation and parents can now pick up their kids at the Live Oak Blvd. entrance."We are deeply saddened to learn of a shooting just outside of our Seminole High campus this afternoon," said Walt Griffin, Superintendent, Seminole County Public Schools in a statement. "Our thoughts and condolences are with the victim's family during this difficult time. No other injuries have been reported and students on-campus are safe. Seminole High & Millennium Middle are currently on a Code Red lockdown out of an abundance of caution. We ask that parents please be patient as law enforcement and emergency personnel continue to work the scene. This means traffic on and off campus will be halted and buses will be delayed from leaving. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but know that the safety and well-being of our students is our utmost concern. We will send out phone and email blasts to our impacted families with more updates once we have more information."