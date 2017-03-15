Sandwich Bar hosts Orlando Language Exchange for budding bilingualists

click to enlarge
Photo via themilkdistrict/Instagram
Taking a cue from a similar program in Gainesville, the Orlando Language Exchange is a group of language enthusiasts who want to broaden their linguistic horizons. The rules are simple: show up, let people know which languages you speak by putting flag stickers on your shirt, then grab a drink to get your tongue lubricated and chat with some people. You’ll be surprised how quickly you can dust off old language skills – or acquire new ones – with just a little practiced conversation.
8 p.m. Wednesday; Sandwich Bar, 2431 E. Robinson St.; free; facebook.com/orlandolanguageexchange