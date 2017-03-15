New Orlando Police headquarters opens next week

The Orlando Police Department is opening its new $44 million headquarters next Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.The 96,000-square-foot building, located on 1250 W. South St., has a 5,000-square-foot multi-purpose room for community events; more parking space, including two "online exchange" spaces; a bigger lobby area; and an outdoor public plaza with an art sculpture. Officials say the "state-of-the-art facility" will help OPD enhance operations by "utilizing the latest technology and providing new ways for our officers to protect our community."The dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new building will be on March 22 at 10:30 a.m. and will be attended by Orlando Police Chief John Mina, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and city commissioners."This is not only a new building for Orlando Police officers and operations, but also for the entire Orlando community," says Cassandra Lafser, a city spokesperson, in a news release. "The building itself is designed to provide new ways to interact and continue to build relationships between the department and the community while enhancing operations to further protect residents, businesses and visitors."The public is invited to a community open house at the new headquarters on Saturday, April 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.