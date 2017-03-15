The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

The Heard

34 free shows happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Mar 15, 2017 at 12:19 PM

click image Karl Berger Improviser's Orchestra - PHOTO VIA CM5/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via CM5/Facebook
  • Karl Berger Improviser's Orchestra
Wednesday, March 15
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I 10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.
Brian Killeen 8 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.
Timothy Eerie 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Thursday, March 16
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
The Mellow Relics 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends 8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Breck Trek: Paper Bird 9 pm at The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.
The Dorothy Shaw Bell Choir 5:15 pm at Disney Springs Town Center, 1676 E. Buena Vista Dr., Lake Buena Vista.
Luke Wagner & the Bootleg Bros 9 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.

Friday, March 17
Floorplay: Frankie Alex & Trini D. 10 pm at Backbooth, 37 W. Pine St.
Carolina Reese 9:30 pm at Little Fish Huge Pond, 401 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Bomi Boys 8:30 pm at Little Fish Huge Pond, 401 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Primary Colors 5 pm at Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.
The Smoking Jackets 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Talk Yo Shit St. Patrick's Day: Fiona, B8ta, Grape La Flame, Yosh 9 pm at The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.
Uberbahn 10 pm at The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.

Saturday, March 18
The Company 10:30 pm; Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave; free; 407-649-8540.
Fort Christmas Bluegrass Festival 10 am at Fort Christmas Historical Park and Museum, 1300 Fort Christmas Road, Christmas.
Jestelle Saturday 4 pm at Ollie's Public House, 3400 Edgewater Drive.
Shaun David Williams 2 pm at Chickasaw Library, 870 N. Chickasaw Trail.
Were You and He Lovers: A Tribute to Morrissey and the Smiths 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.

Sunday, March 19
Ancient Sun 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave; free; 407-649-8540.
GWADCIP$ 9 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Fort Christmas Bluegrass Festival 10 am at Fort Christmas Historical Park and Museum, 1300 Fort Christmas Road, Christmas.
Karl Berger Improvisers Orchestra 7 pm at Timucua White House, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.

Monday, March 20
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Jazz Meets Motown 8 pm at The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive.
Glass House Point, Alex Di Leo, the States 8 pm at 64 North, 64 N. Orange Ave.
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Robotman 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.

Tuesday, March 21
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Another pet cobra went missing in Central Florida last night Read More

  2. Trump's frequent Florida visits are putting the Lantana Airport out of business Read More

  3. Mesa21 will officially open in Ivanhoe Village ... sometime this month, maybe? Read More

  4. Proposed bill could put brakes on passenger rail service in Florida Read More

  5. Kill yourself: Trump's latest executive order asks federal agencies to dig their own graves Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation