34 free shows happening in Orlando this week

Wednesday, March 15
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth
Karl Berger Improviser's Orchestra
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I
10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.
Brian Killeen
8 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.
Timothy Eerie
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Thursday, March 16
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
The Mellow Relics
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends
8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Breck Trek: Paper Bird
9 pm at The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.
The Dorothy Shaw Bell Choir
5:15 pm at Disney Springs Town Center, 1676 E. Buena Vista Dr., Lake Buena Vista.
Luke Wagner & the Bootleg Bros
9 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
Friday, March 17
Floorplay: Frankie Alex & Trini D.
10 pm at Backbooth, 37 W. Pine St.
Carolina Reese
9:30 pm at Little Fish Huge Pond, 401 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Bomi Boys
8:30 pm at Little Fish Huge Pond, 401 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Primary Colors
5 pm at Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.
The Smoking Jackets
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Talk Yo Shit St. Patrick's Day: Fiona, B8ta, Grape La Flame, Yosh
9 pm at The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.
Uberbahn
10 pm at The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.
Saturday, March 18
The Company
10:30 pm; Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave; free; 407-649-8540.
Fort Christmas Bluegrass Festival
10 am at Fort Christmas Historical Park and Museum, 1300 Fort Christmas Road, Christmas.
Jestelle
Saturday 4 pm at Ollie's Public House, 3400 Edgewater Drive.
Shaun David Williams
2 pm at Chickasaw Library, 870 N. Chickasaw Trail.
Were You and He Lovers: A Tribute to Morrissey and the Smiths
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Sunday, March 19
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave; free; 407-649-8540.
GWADCIP$
9 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Fort Christmas Bluegrass Festival
10 am at Fort Christmas Historical Park and Museum, 1300 Fort Christmas Road, Christmas.
Karl Berger Improvisers Orchestra
7 pm at Timucua White House, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.
Monday, March 20
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Jazz Meets Motown
8 pm at The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive.
Glass House Point, Alex Di Leo, the States
8 pm at 64 North, 64 N. Orange Ave.
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Robotman
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Tuesday, March 21
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.