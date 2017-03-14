Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Bloggytown

Scholarship fund for LGBTQ students honors Pulse victims

Posted By on Tue, Mar 14, 2017 at 3:58 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
To honor the 49 victims who were killed during a shooting at the gay nightclub Pulse last year, an Orlando businessman is raising money to provide scholarships for LGBTQ students.

The 49 Fund will provide 10 scholarships annually, each worth $4,900, to Central Florida students who identify as "out" for tuition at a higher education institution, according to a press release. The fund, which will be administered by Central Florida Foundation, was created by Barry L. Miller, president of the Orlando-based firm The Closing Agent, in collaboration with the GLBT Center of Central Florida.

Students who apply must also attend an accredited two-year or four-year institution fulltime, earn at least a 3.0 GPA and "demonstrate a commitment to improving the Central Florida community," according to the release. Survivors of the Pulse massacre and immediate family members of the victims will be given special consideration.

"As the one-year anniversary of this horrible tragedy approaches, it is the appropriate time to memorialize the lives lost by providing assistance through scholarships to deserving LGBT students who are committed to helping others right here in Central Florida," Miller says in a statement.

To apply for the scholarship or to learn how to donate to the fund, visit the49fund.org.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Another pet cobra went missing in Central Florida last night Read More

  2. Mesa21 will officially open this weekend in Ivanhoe Village Read More

  3. Trump's frequent Florida visits are putting the Lantana Airport out of business Read More

  4. Royal Caribbean announces details on another record-breaking cruise ship Read More

  5. Ivanhoe Village is getting a kombucha bar Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation