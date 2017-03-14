Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Oakland grindcore act Haggus to play Uncle Lou's tonight
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Mar 14, 2017 at 12:49 PM
Photo via Haggus/Facebook
Masked Oakland gorecore outfit Haggus
keep their msuic gross and grimy as hell, but add that extra little bit of primitivism, as if convinced that early Carcass were just a lil’ too show-offish.
Haggus play with Fentanyl Surprise and Burn To Learn
tonight at 9 p.m. at Uncle Lou’s. Cover is $8.
