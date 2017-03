Oakland grindcore act Haggus to play Uncle Lou's tonight

click image Photo via Haggus/Facebook

Masked Oakland gorecore outfit Haggus keep their msuic gross and grimy as hell, but add that extra little bit of primitivism, as if convinced that early Carcass were just a lil’ too show-offish. Haggus play with Fentanyl Surprise and Burn To Learn tonight at 9 p.m. at Uncle Lou’s. Cover is $8.