Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Oakland grindcore act Haggus to play Uncle Lou's tonight

Posted By on Tue, Mar 14, 2017 at 12:49 PM

click image PHOTO VIA HAGGUS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Haggus/Facebook

Masked Oakland gorecore outfit Haggus keep their msuic gross and grimy as hell, but add that extra little bit of primitivism, as if convinced that early Carcass were just a lil’ too show-offish.

Haggus play with Fentanyl Surprise and Burn To Learn tonight at 9 p.m. at Uncle Lou’s. Cover is $8.

