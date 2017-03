New craft cocktail bar The Nest coming to Baldwin Park

click to enlarge Photo via Google Maps

Coming soon to Baldwin Park! Can’t wait. 🍸🍹🥃 pic.twitter.com/Q0AM2CRLAW — Exploring Orlando (@ExplorinOrlando) March 14, 2017

A new craft cocktail bar has popped up in the Baldwin Bubble. The Nest: A Mixology affair , which appears to backed by the folks at the neighboring Colibri Mexican Cuisine , is moving into the space at 4963 New Broad St.According to their site, the Nest will offer a "unique and tantalizing experience of sophisticated cocktails and delicious American hors d'oeuvres in a stress free setting of relaxing ambiance."As of now, no opening date has been announced.