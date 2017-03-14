Tip Jar

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

New craft cocktail bar The Nest coming to Baldwin Park

Posted By on Tue, Mar 14, 2017 at 5:46 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Photo via Google Maps
A new craft cocktail bar has popped up in the Baldwin Bubble.

The Nest: A Mixology affair, which appears to backed by the folks at the neighboring Colibri Mexican Cuisine, is moving into the space at 4963 New Broad St.

According to their site, the Nest will offer a "unique and tantalizing experience of sophisticated cocktails and delicious American hors d'oeuvres in a stress free setting of relaxing ambiance."

As of now, no opening date has been announced. 

