New craft cocktail bar The Nest coming to Baldwin Park
By Colin Wolf
on Tue, Mar 14, 2017 at 5:46 PM
A new craft cocktail bar has popped up in the Baldwin Bubble.
The Nest: A Mixology affair
, which appears to backed by the folks at the neighboring Colibri Mexican Cuisine
, is moving into the space at 4963 New Broad St.
According to their site, the Nest will offer a "unique and tantalizing experience of sophisticated cocktails and delicious American hors d'oeuvres in a stress free setting of relaxing ambiance."
As of now, no opening date has been announced.
