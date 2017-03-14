Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Mesa21 will officially open this weekend in Ivanhoe Village
By Colin Wolf
on Tue, Mar 14, 2017 at 2:20 PM
Mesa21
-
Photo via mesa21realmexican/Instagram
plans to finally open its Ivanhoe Village outpost this weekend in the former Gargi's building, which has arguably one of the best patios in Orlando.
The official opening is slated for Friday, March 17
. Update:
Not even an hour after publication, we've been informed that Mesa21 is now opening on March 24.
It is worth mentioning that Mesa21 was originally supposed to open back in the fall of 2016
, and then again in December
, and then February. So, you should probably take this with a salted margarita.
We'll keep our fingers crossed.
Mesa21 also opened a Clermont restaurant last July out on Highway 50.
