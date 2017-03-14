Tip Jar

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Mesa21 will officially open this weekend in Ivanhoe Village

Posted By on Tue, Mar 14, 2017 at 2:20 PM

Mesa21 plans to finally open its Ivanhoe Village outpost this weekend in the former Gargi's building, which has arguably one of the best patios in Orlando.

The official opening is slated for Friday, March 17. Update: Not even an hour after publication, we've been informed that Mesa21 is now opening on March 24.

It is worth mentioning that Mesa21 was originally supposed to open back in the fall of 2016, and then again in December, and then February. So, you should probably take this with a salted margarita.

We'll keep our fingers crossed.

Mesa21 also opened a Clermont restaurant last July out on Highway 50.






  Another pet cobra went missing in Central Florida last night

  Trump's frequent Florida visits are putting the Lantana Airport out of business

  Royal Caribbean announces details on another record-breaking cruise ship

  High-speed rail connecting Miami to Orlando is delayed, again

  Marco Rubio needs to stop trying to talk about rap music

